Why the man whose gun was used to kill Lucia Bremer, according to police, was found not guilty

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The man whose gun was used to kill 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, according to Henrico Police, was found not guilty and the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge against him was dismissed by the court, Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor announced Tuesday.

A teenager, who lived with the 52-year-old man, allegedly used the gun in the March 2021 fatal shooting on Hickoryridge Road, in the Gayton Forest West subdivision, near Godwin High School.

WTVR Memorials honor slain Quioccasin Middle School student Lucia Bremer in Henrico County, Va.

"The basis of this charge was the access of the firearm in the home that was used to kill Lucia Bremer. The matter was heard in the Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and the Court found that there was insufficient evidence to convict," Taylor said in a statement. "The Court also found that by giving a 'safety talk' to a troubled young adolescent about gun safety, such was sufficient instead of simply locking away a lethal weapon in an appropriate manner."

Henrico Police previously said that there was no connection between Bremer and the teen charged with killing her, but the teen previously threatened to shoot up a school, according to Taylor.

"I know the Bremers, the family of the victim, share my extreme disappointment and frustration," Taylor's statement concluded.

The case was heard Monday, January 24, in the Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Last month, a Henrico judge ruled the 14-year-old boy charged with killing Bremer could be charged as an adult.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.