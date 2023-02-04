Police: Man who tried to 'peer into windows' in Richmond still wanted in November and December incidents

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities are warning the public that there has been a new sighting of a man trying to peep into windows in a Richmond neighborhood — and police think he also did it in another nearby neighborhood last year.

Detectives said Friday that they had received a new report of a man believed to be same person wanted for "behaving in a suspicious manner" outside Museum District homes in November and December.

WTVR

Richmond Police said there has been a new sighting this time in Richmond's the Fan neighborhood.

Police were called to the 200 block of South Davis Avenue at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, for a report of a man trying to "peer into windows."

"Officers arrived and could not locate the suspect," police said. "This individual is suspected of similar activity in the general area late last year. In those incidents, the suspect was in the same general neighborhood in the late evenings."

Richmond Police

Police included an image of the suspect caught on a surveillance camera in December.

Detectives asked anyone who sees a suspicious person or activity to note that person's height, what they are wearing and what direction they were headed before calling 911 and relaying those clues to a dispatcher.

Neighbors with home surveillance cameras that believe they have captured the suspect or have any information about the case are asked to call Major Crimes Detective O. Reyes at 804-646-3874 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

