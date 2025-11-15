Man turned gun on himself after chasing car, shooting woman, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. — The man accused of chasing a car and shooting a woman later turned the gun on himself in Hopewell early Saturday morning, according to investigators.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Randolph Road around 3 a.m. after a 911 call about a man chasing a vehicle with two people inside, officials with Hopewell Police said.

"During the incident, the suspect discharged a firearm into the vehicle, striking the female passenger in the arm," police said.

When police arrived, they found the man's vehicle at the intersection of North 9th Avenue and Division Street.

"As officers approached, the suspect turned the firearm on himself and sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound," police said.

Officials said the woman was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"Further investigation determined that the incident originated in Chesterfield County," police said.

The investigation into the incident, which Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett is believed to be domestic-related, is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lead Detective Matthew Byrum at 804-541-2284. Submit an anonymous tip via the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or the P3tips app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

