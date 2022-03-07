Man shot in Richmond; officer in wreck responding to scene

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Richmond's Southside that left one man injured.

Officers said the man was shot at an after hours club on Everglades Drive before he ran off to find help.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Additionally, authorities said an officer responding to the shooting was involved in a crash on Midlothian Turnpike.

The officer is said to be OK, but was taken to an area hospital to be checked out as is policy.

The other driver involved in the wreck suffered minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital, according to police.

Police have not released a suspect description nor have officers made any arrests in the case.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.