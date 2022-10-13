Watch Now
Man shot in his back near his home in Manchester area

Posted at 5:10 AM, Oct 13, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday night in the Manchester area.

Richmond Police said they responded to the shooting around 10 p.m.

Crime Insider sources said officers found the man shot in the back near his home in the 1800 block of Dinwiddie Avenue. The man was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

