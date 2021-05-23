Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man shot by police after trespassing call at Virginia home

items.[0].image.alt
WSLS
WSLSRoanokeShooting.jpg
Posted at 1:18 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 13:18:19-04

ROANOKE, Va. -- Police responding to a trespassing call at a Virginia home shot and wounded a man early Saturday.

Roanoke Police Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said on Sunday that the wounded man was in stable condition at a hospital.

His name and age weren't immediately released.

In a news release, the police department says the man repeatedly told officers that he had a firearm and wouldn’t comply with their commands before officers fired their weapons at him outside a home.

No officers were injured.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.