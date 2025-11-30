Deadly shooting inside store at Virginia mall was 'isolated incident,' police chief says

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting inside a Virginia mall on Saturday in what police are calling an "isolated incident" stemming from an argument between two people who crossed paths twice inside the shopping center.

Police were called for a report of a shooting inside a store at Patrick Henry Mall around 10:50 a.m., WTKR reported.

Officers, who arrived within roughly one minute of the call, found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to officials.

Police said he suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

Several employees attempted life-saving measures before first responders arrived, police said. The victim's name has not been released pending notification of family.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police said a man was detained at the scene.

"We do have one individual in custody, a person of interest. We are not looking for anyone else," Newport News Chief of Police Steve Drew said. "There is evidence being recovered inside the store. Two firearms have been recovered and some other items for evidence."

It is unclear if the two men knew each other. But the pair had an earlier dispute in the mall, believed to be near the food court, before they ran into each other inside a store where the confrontation escalated, according to police.

Henry Rodriguez said his wife witnessed the shooting and tried to help the victim.

"She called me saying that there was a shooting in the mall and everyone was running frantic, and taking shelter inside the stores," Rodriguez said. "She's a nurse, so I guess her instincts kicked in... and she gave CPR to the guy."

City officials called what happened an "isolated incident" and said that there was "no ongoing threat to the public."

The mall's interior stores were closed for the rest of the day while investigators processed the scene. Exterior anchor stores — including Macy's, JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods — remained open. The mall is expected to reopen on Sunday.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses as they work with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to determine potential charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

