Man with 'multiple stab wounds' killed in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death on Richmond's East End Saturday night.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Melbourne Street for the report of a suspicious situation just after 9:10 p.m., according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male with multiple stab wounds," Phon said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's exact cause and manner of death, Phon said.

No suspect information nor additional details about the circumstances surrounding what happened were available at last check.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.