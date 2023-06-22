Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: Man's body found in Richmond neighborhood alley; investigation underway

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, June 22
Mansion Avenue Fatal Shooting
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 13:57:18-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered in an alley in a neighborhood on Richmond's Southside Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue for a report of a person down just after 7:40 a.m., officials said.

"Once on scene officers located an adult male down, in an alley, who had suffered a gunshot wound," a police spokesperson wrote. "The individual was pronounced dead at the scene."

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine the man's exact cause and manner of death.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.b

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Stop the Violence

Crime Insider conversation Unity in the Community Creating a safe summer for kids Remembering father, son killed on Graduation Day What 'Broken Men' think will help heal Richmond Richmond teachers present plan to end school gun violence

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone