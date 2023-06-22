Police: Man's body found in Richmond neighborhood alley; investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered in an alley in a neighborhood on Richmond's Southside Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue for a report of a person down just after 7:40 a.m., officials said.

"Once on scene officers located an adult male down, in an alley, who had suffered a gunshot wound," a police spokesperson wrote. "The individual was pronounced dead at the scene."

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine the man's exact cause and manner of death.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.b

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.