Man killed in S. Crater Road motorcycle crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in Prince George County, according to police.

Officers were called to the 16900 block of South Crater Road at about 12:33 p.m. on July 9, 2021.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered the operator of the motorcycle sustained obvious injuries; he was pronounced deceased at the scene," a Prince George County Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Investigator’s preliminary findings revealed the motorcycle, while traveling northbound on South Crater Road, left the roadway before striking a fence line. The driver was not wearing a helmet."

It was not immediately clear when the crash happened.

"Anyone that witnessed this incident, or anyone with information related to the crash, is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773," the email continued.

The man's name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.