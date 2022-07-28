Man killed in Chamberlayne Avenue shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead after a shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Richmond Police responded to the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man down with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.