Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed in Chamberlayne Avenue shooting

Richmond Police.jpg
WTVR
Richmond Police.jpg
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 21:00:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead after a shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Richmond Police responded to the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man down with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone