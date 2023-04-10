Man killed after dispute at Henrico grocery store, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was killed in a shooting after a confrontation at a grocery store in Henrico's East End Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Henrico Police said officers were called to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near Cool Lane and Whitcomb Street just after 7 p.m. That is right on the Richmond-Henrico County line, so officers from Richmond and Henrico responded.

Officers said the victim and the shooter got into a confrontation that started at the Community Supermarket.

WTVR

Police said the victim, who was in his car when he was shot, crashed into a parked car at the nearby 360 Express Mart.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No suspect information nor additional details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

