Man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in Richmond that killed a man, according to police.

Police were dispatched to the to the 1100 block of Cypress Street on the Northside for the report of a shooting just after 5:10 a.m., according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police

"Officers arrived and located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds," Hoonsan wrote. "He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Police said the Medical Examiner will detail his exact cause and manner of death.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call call Major Crimes Detective Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

