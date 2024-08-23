Man dead after being found shot in Northside alley, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man found shot in an alley on Richmond's Northside Friday afternoon has died of his injuries, according to police.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of a person shot just after 2:50 p.m., Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police said.

When police arrived, they found a man down in the alley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," Hoonsan said.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.