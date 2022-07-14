Police: Knife-wielding man killed by Henrico officer identified

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The man who was killed by a Henrico Police officer after he was allegedly trying to attack the officer and another person with a knife Wednesday night in Highland Springs has been identified as 20-year-old Malachi Lavar Carroll of Henrico.

Officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court around 7:30 p.m. for a call about a domestic-related incident.

Witness that were inside the home at the time of the incident told police Carroll was attempting to assault someone and the officer with a knife and that's when the officer shot him.

The officer, who has been with the division since June of 2020, was immediately placed on administrative leave pending a complete investigation. Her body camera was on at the time of the shooting, police said.

Carroll's father, Brandon Jordan, said he lived with maternal grandparents. Jordan lives right across the street.

Jordan told CBS 6 his believes his son was going through a "tough time" and potentially suicidal after the recent death of his grandfather. He also said he doesn't believe the officer who killed his son wanted this to happen.

"This is a difficult situation for all involved, and our team is working hard to determine the facts of what happened last night," said Chief of Police Eric D. English in a press release.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

