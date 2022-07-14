Man seriously injured in Henrico officer-involved shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man is facing life-threatening injuries from an officer-involved shooting in Henrico County on Wednesday night.
Police are currently responding in Henrico's Fairlawn neighborhood.
BREAKING: Henrico Police are responding to an officer involved incident. This is in the Fairlawn neighborhood off of 9 mile road.— Maggi Marshall (@MaggiMarshallTV) July 14, 2022
Police have Elising Green Way blocked off by police tape. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/bRnsszuQVj
The scene has been active since around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
