Man seriously injured in Henrico officer-involved shooting

Henrico County Police Department
Posted at 10:13 PM, Jul 13, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man is facing life-threatening injuries from an officer-involved shooting in Henrico County on Wednesday night.

Police are currently responding in Henrico's Fairlawn neighborhood.

The scene has been active since around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

CBS6 crews are on the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

