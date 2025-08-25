Man killed during alleged break-in at Virginia State Police special agent's home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday after authorities say he tried to break into the Virginia Beach home of an off-duty Virginia State Police special agent.

The man attempted to force his way inside the agent's home on Lee Road around 11:45 a.m. when a struggle broke out, according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police.

During the altercation, the agent fired his service weapon, striking the man, Anaya said.

The man was given emergency medical care at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The special agent was also taken to an area hospital for "sustained moderate injuries during the struggle," according to troopers.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond Division is handling the investigation, officials said.

The special agent has been placed on administrative leave, as is agency policy, while the case is reviewed, officials said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

