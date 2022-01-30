Officers find man shot to death inside Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a person shot just after 6:30 p.m., according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside an apartment. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mercante.

"The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death," Mercante said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.