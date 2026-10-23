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Man injured in Petersburg shooting

A man was hurt in a shooting in Petersburg Thursday evening, according to partners at Virginia Statewide Incidents.
Man injured in Petersburg shooting
Posted

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in Petersburg Thursday evening, according to partners at Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police confirmed officers are investigating the shooting in the 1400 block of West Washington Street.

Sources tell Virginia Statewide Incidents the shooting happened near the Midget Mart convenience store and that the man was not seriously hurt.

Petersburg police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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