Man in Dinwiddie jail accused of two murders, additional crimes across two states

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is facing multiple charges for crimes that span from Virginia to North Carolina.

Tikeise Johnson is accused of killing two Richmonders in two days. Sandwiched in between the accused murders are more than a dozen other charges from Dinwiddie, including robbery.

The 20-year-old will now have to wait to see who prosecutes him first.

Cierra Jackson from Richmond was shot to death and left on the side of an entrance ramp in Vance County, North Carolina. She leaves behind her parents and other grieving loved ones.

"There will be different jurisdictions who have authority to pursue their own charges,” said CBS-6 legal expert Todd Stone. “What usually happens is that Dinwiddie, since they have him in custody, will coordinate with other Virginia jurisdictions such as Richmond and decide who has the stronger case."

Police say Jackson was riding in a car with the 20-year-old Johnson on July 21.

Crime Insider sources say that detectives believe they were heading south to Atlanta, which Richmond detectives say was after Johnson had shot a man to death on West Bacon Street on July 20.

For an unknown reason, authorities say Johnson killed Jackson and then fled back to Richmond, stopping for gas at a MAPCO station in Dinwiddie.

He allegedly committed a laundry list of felonies and misdemeanors. Sources say troopers even witnessed him tossing a gun as he drove down the highway in South Hill. This weapon was recovered.

“If they have a murder weapon that matches the Carolina murder or a confession to one of the crimes, they'd most likely pursue that first before going to other jurisdictions."

The violent trail was hundreds of miles long.

Jackson’s father said that she was a loving spirit and personality and that to know Cierra was to love Cierra. A 2018 graduate of Lee Davis High School, she was attending Norfolk State this fall to finish her bachelor's degree.