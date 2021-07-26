Suspect in Richmond apartment homicide in custody

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have been alerted that a suspect wanted for a homicide inside an apartment on West Bacon Street is in custody in another jurisdiction.

Ti'Keise Johnson, 20, of Richmond was taken into custody on Thursday in Dinwiddie County by Dinwiddie County Sheriff's deputies for robberies.

Richmond Police detectives had outstanding warrants on file for Johnson for firearms violations in connection to the July homicide on West Bacon Street.

On July 20 just before 10 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of West Bacon Street for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and found an adult man, Darrick Tabb, in an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional charges for Johnson are pending.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.