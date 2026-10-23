Man hurt after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was injured after a shooting in Richmond on Thursday night, according to police.
Virginia Statewide Incidents reports officers responded to the 1300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike after receiving a call at around 9:36 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Richmond police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
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