Man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Gilpin Court neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a person shot at approximately 2:11 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name will be released following family notification.

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine his cause and manner of death.

No suspect information nor additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.