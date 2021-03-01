Man found shot to death inside Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead inside a home Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of N. 26th Street for the report of a shooting at approximately 2:36 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine his cause and manner of death.

No suspect information nor additional details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

