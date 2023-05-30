Man falls overboard from Carnival ship that was returning to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man fell overboard from the cruise ship "Carnival Magic" early Monday morning while it was on its way back to port in Norfolk, Carnival Cruise Line said.

The guest was reported missing by a travel companion late Monday afternoon, Carnival Cruise Line confirmed to News 3 Monday night.

A Carnival spokesperson said, "...an initial review of closed circuit security footage confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 a.m. early Monday morning."

The ship departed Norfolk on May 25 and was headed towards the Bahamas. It returned Tuesday morning while the search effort continued.

The U.S. Coast Guard released the ship from search and rescue efforts when the man was first reported missing, and directed the Carnival Magic's captain to continue to Norfolk.

After Carnival Magic returned to Norfolk on Tuesday morning, some passengers told News 3 they heard cruise personnel asking for the man over the intercom several times, but they weren't sure why or how the man was missing.

“There was a security team storming each deck, each floor, concerned. But eventually, they let everybody know that he wasn't found,” said one passenger, Leevon Porter.

Porter and Symone Stewart, another passenger, said Carnival Magic staff didn’t alert them about the man going overboard. They said instead, they learned the man went overboard through a Facebook post published by his wife.

“There was a Facebook page for the cruise and [the wife of the man who went overboard] put it there,” said Stewart. “But Carnival didn't say anything about it.”

A lot of the passengers who interacted with the man who went overboard described him to News 3 as a "great guy who was super fun."

Carnival Cruise Line said its care team is providing support to the guest's companion. Their full statement is as follows:

Carnival Magic has reported a man overboard to the U.S. Coast Guard. He was reported missing by his companion late Monday afternoon and an initial review of closed circuit security footage confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 am early Monday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard has released the ship from any search and rescue efforts and advised the ship’s captain to continue on its way to Norfolk where it will arrive as planned on Tuesday. The Carnival Care Team is providing support to the guest’s companion and traveling party who are on board.



Officials did not release any other details about the incident, including the man's identity.

This is a developing story.