Man dies after tree branch falls on car while driving in Williamsburg

Posted at 12:58 PM, Aug 11, 2022
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Williamsburg man has died after a tree fell on his car while he was driving on Jamestown Road Wednesday afternoon.

Williamsburg Fire Department said they responded to the incident just before 4 p.m. near the intersection with Bayberry Lane.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 42-year-old Hakeem A. Conway of Williamsburg.

A passenger had minor injuries and was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

National Weather Service reported high winds and lightning in the area at the time of the incident. The fallen tree branch is likely weather-related, but it's still under investigation.

Williamsburg’s Department of Public Works & Utilities and James City County Fire Department responded to the incident.

