Man dies after shooting on Richmond street

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting on Southlawn Avenue on Monday.

Around 7:04 p.m. on Monday, a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was being driven in a personal vehicle to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle flagged down a Richmond Fire Department vehicle and asked for help.

After initial treatment, the victim was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Richmond Police detectives determined the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue and are conducting a death investigation.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.