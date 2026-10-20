Man dies after medical emergency causes crash at Chesterfield County car dealership

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after a medical emergency led to a chaotic crash at a Chesterfield County car dealership Monday evening.

Police told Virginia Statewide Incidents that the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. at Eagle Motors on Route 1, when the driver became unconscious while behind the wheel. The vehicle hit multiple parked cars before bystanders helped bring it to a stop.

Police say the driver was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

No one else was hurt.

Chesterfield County police are continuing to investigate the crash.