Man dies after medical emergency causes crash at Chesterfield County car dealership

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after a medical emergency led to a chaotic crash at a Chesterfield County car dealership Monday evening.
Police told Virginia Statewide Incidents that the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. at Eagle Motors on Route 1, when the driver became unconscious while behind the wheel. The vehicle hit multiple parked cars before bystanders helped bring it to a stop.
Police say the driver was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
No one else was hurt.
Chesterfield County police are continuing to investigate the crash.
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