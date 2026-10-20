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Man dies after medical emergency causes crash at Chesterfield County car dealership

A man has died after a medical emergency led to a chaotic crash at a Chesterfield County car dealership Monday evening.
Man dies after medical emergency causes crash at Chesterfield County car dealership
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after a medical emergency led to a chaotic crash at a Chesterfield County car dealership Monday evening.

Police told Virginia Statewide Incidents that the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. at Eagle Motors on Route 1, when the driver became unconscious while behind the wheel. The vehicle hit multiple parked cars before bystanders helped bring it to a stop.

Police say the driver was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

No one else was hurt.

Chesterfield County police are continuing to investigate the crash.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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