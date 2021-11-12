Man dies after arriving at Richmond hospital with gunshot wound

RICHMOND, Va. -- A death investigation is underway after a man with a gunshot wound died after being dropped off at a Richmond hospital.

On Thursday around 8:38 p.m., Richmond Police responded to 7101 Jahnke Road for the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a man who was dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.