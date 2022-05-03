Watch
Man found dead at Gilpin Court in Richmond

Posted at 5:30 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 05:30:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was found dead with gunshot wounds in the Gilpin Court community around midnight on Tuesday.

Richmond Police said they responded to a call in the 200 block of West Coutts Street after someone reported a person down. That's where they found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation can call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

