Man dead after shooting at busy Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man is dead after a shooting at a busy Henrico County apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday just after 4 p.m., Henrico Police received calls for a shooting in the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive. According to reports, people dispersed, running from the area as shots were fired.

Henrico Police arrived, secured the scene and one man was pronounced dead on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim's identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

Police are seeking area residents to share any general information about this shooting and the events leading to this tragic incident.

If you have information, you may call Detective Ensor at 804-928-0279, Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000, or online at P3Tips.com. Crime Stoppers and P3Tips are both anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.