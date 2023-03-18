Man critically injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Richmond Police received multiple calls about a person shot in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard just after 4:15 p.m.

Officers on the scene said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.