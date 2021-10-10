Crime Insider: Man critically injured in shooting outside Richmond store

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting outside of a store on Richmond’s East End Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Cool Lane just after 2:20 p.m.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, according to Crime Insider sources.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to police for more information and will update this story when we hear back.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.