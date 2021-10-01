Man charged in connection to Lucia Bremer murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 31-year-old man was charged in connection to the March 2021 murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.

Richard M. Pierce appeared in Henrico County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Thursday on a single misdemeanor count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor in connection with the gun someone else used to kill Bremer, according to Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.

Pierce is due back in court on November 1.

Taylor's office did not disclose the relationship between Pierce and the 14-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, arrested for killing Bremer.

That teen faces numerous charges including second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Taylor indicated her office will attempt to charge the teenager as an adult.

Bremer was walking with a friend near Godwin High School in Henrico's West End on March 26, 2021, when someone approached the girls and shot Bremer. The 14-year-old boy was arrested the next day.

Henrico Police said that there was no connection between the teens.

The teen charged with killing Bremer previously threatened to shoot up a school, according to Taylor.

Taylor said that the social media posts about the threat were made before Bremer was murdered but not discovered by law enforcement until after she was killed.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

