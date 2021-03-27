Man arrested on Involuntary Manslaughter in shooting death of Petersburg teen

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police have a man in custody after a teenager was shot and killed late Friday night.

Petersburg Police say officers responded to the 1400 block of Talley Avenue for the report of a person shot at approximately 9:05 p.m. on March 26.

On scene officers located a 17-year-old male victim suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died, according to officials.

After investigating police arrested 18- year-old Oliver Spratley.

He was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of the 17-year-old.

Police said he is currently being held pending his appearance in court.

