Man arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old Petersburg woman

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A man has been arrested for a homicide that killed a Petersburg woman.

On Wednesday at 3:36 a.m., Prince George County Police responded to the 12200 block of South Crater Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found an adult female in the back of a parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The woman, identified as Taliyah Carey, 19, of Petersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation found that an unknown male suspect fired multiple bullets into a vehicle that the victim was a passenger in.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Prince George County detectives located and arrested Dexter Driskell in connection with the homicide. Driskell, 28, of Hopewell was taken into custody without incident.

Prince George County Police

He is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the shooting death of Taliyah.

Driskell is currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

This incident is currently under ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.