Senator Mamie Locke honored with first-ever Stateswoman Award from Richard Bland College

PETERSBURG, Va. — State Senator Mamie Locke received the first-ever Stateswoman Award from the Richard Bland College Foundation at Tuesday evening's Awards of Distinction event.

Locke was first elected to the Virginia Senate in 2003. She represents the 23rd District, which includes Hampton and parts of Newport News.

College officials called Locke a "steadfast advocate" for access to affordable higher education. They said she has championed "policies that strengthen opportunities for students across the Commonwealth."

Locke sponsored legislation that granted Richard Bland College independence from William & Mary for "greater autonomy and growth." The college gained independence on July 1 after the Virginia General Assembly approved Gov. Glenn Youngkin's amendment that allowed the college's Board of Visitors to assume governance.

Richard Bland College President Debbie L. Sydow said Locke "embodies the spirit" of the award, which was created to honor those with exemplary public service and who have championed the school.

"So I do this for the other Mamie and Monty Lockes out there who need to know that someone cares enough about them to lend that hand and to reach back and to pay it forward," Locke said. "Thank you again to the Richard Bland Foundation for this award. I'm very humbled and grateful to accept it."

The foundation also honored other Richard Bland College community members. Mark Stevens received the Distinguished Alumni Award, the Herbert Miller family earned the Richard Bland Award and Amber Ange took home the Young Alumni Award.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.