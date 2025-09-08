Making Strides walk returns to Richmond's Monroe Park in October

RICHMOND, Va. — RJ Landin will never forget the breast cancer diagnosis that changed her world.

"Not in a million years," Landin said when asked if she expected the diagnosis.

"When I was diagnosed, I was blindsided. I had no symptoms. It was just fluke to me," Landin said.

Her grandmother received the same diagnosis when Landin was just 9 years old.

"I was aware of her history. Very nervous about it as a young woman and had my first mammogram in my 20s," Landin said.

Being proactive, Landin had routine mammograms. But the one at age 42 changed everything when her doctor told her to come back for a biopsy.

"She literally saved my life," Landin said.

With her own daughter only 9 years old at the time, Landin underwent a lumpectomy, intensive radiation and participated in trials at VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"Besides all the good things Massey does, the fact that ACS contributes to all the many things in the community it was a great way to be under an umbrella and have a larger reach," Landin said.

Landin will participate in this year's American Cancer Society's Making Strides event. Her involvement is deeply personal — besides her own journey, her mother was diagnosed 6 months after Landin's diagnosis.

"I miss her very much. She's been gone a couple of years now. I feel like I'm carrying that forward for the both of us and pay it forward for my daughter. I want her to feel strong and that research is changing," Landin said.

Making Strides Central Virginia returns to Monroe Park in October. Last year, 8,000 people joined the fight against breast cancer. This year's walk, which is open to the public, is on track to be another huge event. Elizabeth Ballard heads up Making Strides and has also been in the role of caregiver — her mother is a survivor. Ballard understands why this walk means so much to her mother and other survivors.

"It feels very therapeutic and very healing all away around for a day because you feel empowered, you feel happy, you feel remembered, and a lot of survivors tell us that every single year that I feel very seen at this event," Ballard said.

"Right now, my energy is incredibly pumping because it's going to be the best day," Ballard said.

The money raised from the Making Strides walk will go toward research, the support line and programs. The event takes place Oct. 18, and participants can join Team Reba. Click here to register.

