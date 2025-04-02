Make-A-Wish transforms the lives of Lance, Jahnesa and mom Anki

RICHMOND, Va. — Every 33 minutes a wish is granted by the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

They've been doing that for 45 years, helping children across the nation and here in Virginia who are battling devastating diseases.

For World Wish Month CBS 6 is highlighting some of the children and families in our area whose wishes have been granted and whose lives have been changed.

Siblings Lance Hamilton III and Jahnesa Jones don't need much prodding to tell you about their experiences.

"I chose Disney World," said Lance.

"I wanted to go to Colorado and learn how to ski," said Jahnesa.

Both trips had a profound impact on their mother, Anki Jones.

"It was an amazing experience. I actually cried when we left Florida," said Anki.

Special family vacations are a treat for everyone, but for this Chesterfield family, they've been much more: a chance to feel normal for just a few days.

"I didn't just want it for me. I wanted it for my family, too, because it's not just me that's going through it. It's also my family that's going through it," said 11-year-old Lance.

"I'm glad we all got to try something new to us. I think it was just really nice to get away from home because home became a little stressful place," said 20-year-old Jahnesa.

The two siblings have a lot in common. Maybe too much in common.

While they both are athletic and outgoing, they also share a genetic heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a thickening of the heart wall that requires constant monitoring.

"We take medication every day to keep our heart from going too much, too high," Jahnesa said. "We can't have caffeine and have to monitor if we're running or walking too fast, just to make sure we're going at a good pace to keep our heart where it needs to be, basically."

"It's a daily struggle and challenge," said Anki. She says caring for her children has always gone far beyond routine parental vigilance.

"Little things like sending them out of the house with their friends, them hanging out, them going to visit family members and spending the night," said Anki. "They actually have their own personal AED devices that they take with them when they go somewhere."

Anki points out the burden of being constantly on high alert was made more even difficult by having to explain to Lance and Jahnesa why they had to sit some activities out.

"One of the hardest things is having adult conversations with children about why they have limitations and why they can't do certain things, because it's hurtful. You're a child, you see your friends playing football or basketball or taking six dance classes, and you want to do that, but I have to say it's not in your best interest," Anki said.

"I love Make-A-Wish," said Jahnesa.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation her mom has had two opportunities recently to forget - for a moment at least - some of the things that made her kids different, that might have made them feel left out.

"Make-A-Wish is a great support system for people with chronic illnesses," said Jahnesa. "I think they provide a good foundation for hope and fighting, especially for children and their families."

"It made me feel like that I could still do things that I didn't know I could do, and I could still have a great experience in life," said Lance.

And for their mother, Make-A-Wish showed her a world where her whole family belonged.

"They really give families the opportunity to have these experiences where children don't feel singled out or limited," said Anki. "And then not just that, but it's an extremely inclusive environment because there are so many other families there with children with chronic illnesses. You feel like you're among your regular peers. Everyone's experiencing something. I think it feels good for parents because we have a community of people we can lean on, and it becomes a village for us."

Visiting Disney World in Florida and meeting Mickey Mouse and a minion, putting on skis atop a snowy mountain or tubing down it, are just some of the many, many special wishes that have come true thanks to Make-A-Wish.

One grateful mother says the nonprofit has changed their lives forever.

"Make-A-Wish in dealing with and coping with this chronic illness has taught us to be resilient, has taught us to continue to have hope," Anki said. "It's taught us to find other ways to get what we want. And so maybe you're not a basketball player, but maybe you're a sports forecaster, or maybe you're a coach, or maybe you do something along those lines. Jahnesa was a dancer for a very long time, and towards the end of her dancing career, it did begin to impact her. But she's studying architecture now, so maybe you'll build a dance studio. So I still believe that they could they have whatever they want in life."

