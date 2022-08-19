RICHMOND, Va. -- The vast majority of RPS seventh-graders took the eighth-grade math Standards of Learning (SOL) test during the 2021-2022 school year, as opposed to the seventh-grade math SOL.

And of those 1,072 students that took the eighth-grade SOL, 18.28% of them passed it.

CBS 6 started digging into the seventh-grade math SOL numbers after reporting Thursday that VDOE data shows that zero RPS students passed the seventh-grade math SOL.

Additionally, 108 seventh-graders graders took the seventh-grade math SOL in Richmond. None of them passed.

Before the pandemic, the vast majority of Richmond seventh-graders took the seventh-grade math SOL.

During the 2018-2019 school year, 1,148 seventh-grade students in Richmond took the seventh-grade math SOL, and 35.8% of them passed the test. While 366 seventh-graders took the eight-grade math SOL, and 80.05% of them passed it.

Chesterfield

Compare that to Chesterfield, where 4,387 seventh-graders graders took the eight-grade math SOL during the 2021-2022 school year and 51% passed.

Pre-pandemic 4,403 Chesterfield seventh-graders graders took the eighth-grade math SOL during the 2018-2019 school year and 70.72% of them passed it.

Henrico

In Henrico, 2,168 seventh-graders took the seventh-grader grade math SOL, and 29.52 percent passed it, while 684 seventh-graders took the eighth-grade math SOL and 71% of them passed it.

That's a steep decline from pre-pandemic times, when in the 2018-2019 school year, 2,797 Henrico seventh-graders took the seventh-grade math SOL, and 67.86% passed it, while 177 seventh-graders took the eighth-grade math SOL and 95.48% passed it.

Hanover

In Hanover, 753 seventh-graders graders took the seventh-grade math SOL during the 2021-2022 school year, and 61.75% passed it, while 332 seventh-graders took the eighth-grade math SOL and 94% of them passed it.

During the 2018-2019 school year, 718 Hanover seventh-graders took the seventh-grade math SOL and 77.86 passed it, while 482 took the eight-grade math SOL and 98.55 % of them passed it.

