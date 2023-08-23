Watch Now
Mail mess litters Staples Mill Road

Posted at 5:04 PM, Aug 23, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Spilled mail made a big mess on Staples Mill Road, near Interstate 64, in Henrico County on Wednesday morning.

A mail-marketing truck apparently lost much of its load at the tail end of the morning rush hour.

Piles of paper, including what seemed to be mostly junk mail, littered Staples Mill Road.

Much of the mail was addressed to homes in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

A U.S. mail spokesperson said none of their vehicles were involved in the situation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

