Richmond residents express frustration with ongoing mail issues: 'The post office is taking advantage'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Concerns, anger, and frustration. That's what Richmonders tell CBS 6 they are feeling following troubles getting their mail shipped and delivered.

This week, the United States Postal Service declined to commit to a town hall where the Commonwealth's Attorney's office says they had hoped to get answers for the public.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan and other lawmakers told CBS 6 Wednesday that Richmond's Postmaster General spoke to them. They say he committed to hiring more workers and having the backlog of mail processed by Thursday.

But for residents like Laquisha Johnson that answer is something they will believe when they see. "I don’t even know where the package is. This is the second package where we don’t know where it is at," Laquisha expressed to Maggi Marshal.

Johnson's sister is stationed in Hawaii and she has had troubles getting holiday packages to her. She tells CBS 6 that she paid nearly $200 to U.S.P.S. for two day shipping. But ten days later it still is marked as 'processing.'

"It makes me wonder are you ripping me off, did you send it by ground, did you take my package," Johnson questioned, "I feel like it is unacceptable someone needs to hold the post office accountable."

Laquisha Johnson is just one of hundreds in the community that have reached out to lawmakers with their concerns.

"They know they are under a microscope," Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan said Wednesday following a discussion between her, Richmond's Commonwealth's Attorney, members of Senator Tim Kaine's office, and the Richmond Postmaster General. "...we asked they be way more communicative with our offices and with the public in general," McClellan would go on.

For Johnson though, she just hopes the pressure will push USPS to follow through. "I don’t even know if my sister is going to get the gifts for Christmas." Johnson would add, "I want yall to know that you are taking hard earned money and not doing what you are supposed to be doing and I want yall to stand on business."

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office urges residents to avoid placing their mail in any blue exterior U.S.P.S. mailboxes and instead to deposit mail securely inside area post office buildings.

Those with concerns about mail issues can reach out to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office by emailing Christine.cestaro@rva.gov or calling (804) 646-3500.

