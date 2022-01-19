Mail delivery issues leaving residents in Chesterfield neighborhood concerned

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Some residents of the Bon Air neighborhood in Chesterfield County said they have received sporadic United States Postal Service (USPS) coverage over the last week-and-a-half and want to know why.

Speaking to CBS 6 Wednesday morning, Debbie Fayman said the last time she had received any delivery was back on January 8.

"We normally get mail every day. It might not be important stuff, it might just be flyers, but every day we get something on a normal basis," said Fayman. "So, it has been concerning to us that since Jan. 8 there's been nothing."

Fayman's neighbor, Peggy Coulson, said the last delivery she had received was on Jan. 13 but had the additional issue of her outgoing mail not being picked up from her mailbox.

"I did it once and I left it for two days. And then I took it and took it up to Stoney Point and mailed it there," said Coulson. "I know they're going down the street. But they're not stopping to pick up mail when the flag is up."

Several other neighbors who did not want to be identified said they had experienced similar issues with delivery or pick-up.

"It's tax season," said Fayman. "Some people don't even use online anything. So they rely totally on snail mail. And if they're not getting mail, then they're in trouble."

Fayman said she reached out to the USPS Office of the Inspector General around day five of no mail trying to get answers.

"They turned it over to an office, a post office, administrative office, in Merryfield, Virginia, and I have received no information from them or our local post office or anything," added Fayman. "Somebody needs to give us some answers. And I want my mail."

On Wednesday afternoon, both Coulson and Fayman said they had finally received a delivery. While Coulson said she seemed to have gotten all the late mail she was expecting, Fayman said she had only received the equivalent of a daily delivery.

"I'm missing an important bill and I've got two packages out there in never, never land somewhere," added Fayman, who said she still wanted to know what was behind this. "Just hope it gets resolved and I hope we get answers."

CBS 6 has reached out to the media relations department for USPS but has not heard back.

CBS 6 also reached out to Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who represents that area, and her office sent back a statement regarding the issue:

“Rep. Spanberger has heard many stories about how delays have impacted critical deliveries of bills, prescription medications, business orders, and more — and she continues to press the U.S. Postal Service to make sure it is meeting the standards and expectations Virginians have for the agency. As such, her team has been in direct communication with many Chesterfield County residents about mail and delivery service delays — and they have also connected community members with U.S. Postal Service officials to discuss these ongoing challenges," wrote her spokesperson. "If anyone in the area has an issue with the U.S. Postal Service — or any other federal agency, for that matter — they are invited to reach out directly to Rep. Spanberger’s Henrico, Spotsylvania, or Washington, D.C. offices for assistance.”