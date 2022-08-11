Watch Now
Magnolia Green apartments fetch $72M from Utah firm

Photos courtesy of Glenmoor Oaks website via Richmond BizSense
The Glenmoor Oaks apartments sold for $72 million.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 09:59:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Two months after completing its latest local acquisition, a real estate firm out of Utah has added to its Richmond area holdings with the purchase of a newly built apartment complex in Chesterfield’s Moseley area. NorthRock Cos. bought the 248-unit Glenmoor Oaks apartments at Magnolia Green in a deal that closed late last month. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

