Magnolia Green apartments fetch $72M from Utah firm

RICHMOND, Va. — Two months after completing its latest local acquisition, a real estate firm out of Utah has added to its Richmond area holdings with the purchase of a newly built apartment complex in Chesterfield’s Moseley area. NorthRock Cos. bought the 248-unit Glenmoor Oaks apartments at Magnolia Green in a deal that closed late last month. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
