Maggie Walker art students display work in Richmond gallery

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thirteen students from Maggie Walker Governor's School will have their artwork formally displayed in Art Works Gallery on Hull Street for all to see.

It's an opportunity for the students' art to get exposure outside of the walls of their school.

"Having my artwork on a gallery wall is something that we've had schools in the show, but I think it's such a different feeling, especially because I've seen artwork, already displayed in this gallery, because it's great gallery. So I think it's gonna feel pretty amazing. And like, I'm actually a real artist," said Maggie Walker Senior Helen Hall.

The students have worked on paintings, sculptures and drawings all throughout the year while receiving feedback from their teacher, Jeff Hall, through zoom.

"We may go, you know, a week or two before I see the work, and they're having to make all the decisions very independently," said Jeff. "And so, without the normal support, they've been able to create their portfolios, and their body of work and put together this show, and I just, I can't say how very proud I am of all of all of my students."

"I have had my art shown on display at school, but I feel like that's more local and like everyone has seen my art already. But I feel like I'm widening the audience by having this exhibition. And it's really exciting for me," said Azaria Mosby, a senior at the school.

If you're interested in attending their opening night on June 4, you'll have to RSVP. It will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can also check out the exhibit through June 13. This year's theme is "enchanted."