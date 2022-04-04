Woman who heard shooting at MacArthur Center: 'I was a mess'

NORFOLK, Va. -- Norfolk Police are looking for two people after a triple shooting at MacArthur Center that left one person dead Saturday evening.

Taylor Hamilton, who was at the mall at the time of the shooting, said she is still shaken by what happened.

"I have anxiety, I was a mess. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, is that what I think it is?'" Hamilton recalled.

Taylor Hamilton

Hamilton said whe was inside the mall when she heard several gunshots.

"I see these people running and I see screaming — and I'm like, 'Alright... run,'" she said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Monticello Avenue after a call came in at 6:25 p.m.

WTKR A man is dead and two women are injured after a shooting at MacArthur Center in Norfolk on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

According to Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, 33-year-old Roosevelt A. McKinney died at the scene. A man and a woman were taken to Sentara General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The gun violence stemmed from an argument over money, according to Boone.

"Lately it's just been like whenever you go somewhere, you don't want to expect the worst, but you have to expect the worst because the world is crazy on," Hamilton said.

Von Lochbaum

Von Lochbaum, who works up the street from MacArthur Center at Circuit Social, said the back-to-back shootings are "really worrying."

"Even with the marked-up police presence out here, things still slip through the cracks," Lochbaum said. "MacArthur at the front door I think there are families coming in and out I have business down there. I walk down here with my friends and my daughter, so yeah it's definitely troubling."

Mayor Kenny Alexander said the short term approach in combating gun violence is "we must be focused on criminal activity through code enforcement, using cameras, license plate readers, and increasing police presence."

Lochbaum said "something's got to give" and people have "to start talking to each other."

"I don't take this lightly when there is a shooting that is serious, where there is a loss of life, a family has been impacted, a life has been taken," Alexander added.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify two men involved in the fatal shooting.

Surveillance footage from a store inside of the mall shows the suspect and a person of interest related to this homicide investigation. Police provided an update Sunday stating that the suspect and the victim are not related, as previously reported.

Norfolk Police

Anyone who recognizes these men, or has information about this incident is encouraged to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3Tips mobile app.