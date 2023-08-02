Lyra’s Natural Kitchen opening at Stony Point Fashion Park

RICHMOND, Va. — Family ties and a career change are driving Stony Point Fashion Park’s newest restaurant. Ida Hite next month will open Lyra’s Natural Kitchen in the South Richmond mall, taking over a space that was most recently home to La Hacienda and Chipotle before that. The restaurant started as a catering business about a year and a half ago, Hite said, when she left her job in healthcare. She worked at Bon Secours for 18 years, but, inspired by her childhood and family, she’d always wanted to own a restaurant.

