Man killed in Richmond was found 1.5 miles from where he was shot, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man killed on Richmond's Southside was found about 1.5 miles from where he was shot Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue in the Oak Grove neighborhood for a report of a shooting just before 2:50 p.m., Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police said.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hoonsan.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," Hoonsan said.

Detectives believe the shooting happened roughly 1.5 miles away in the 2900 block of Lynhaven Avenue.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the homicide was urged to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.