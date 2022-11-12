This cancer is the 2nd leading cause of death for Richmonders. 'Super easy' screening takes 10 seconds

RICHMOND, Va. -- The month of November is often associated with days like Election Day, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. However, it is also Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Nov. 12 marks the first designated lung cancer screening day.

VCU Massey Cancer Center is taking part in the day with hopes of raising awareness.

“We have mammograms to look for breast cancer and colonoscopies to look for colon cancer and I just really want people to know there is a screening for lung cancer,” said Michelle Futrell the nurse program coordinator for VCU Massey Cancer Center's Lung Cancer Screening Program.

WTVR

The disease is the second leading cause of death for Richmonders, according to officials.

Futrell shared how there is often a lot of fear surrounding lung cancer because often by the time people start showing symptoms, it is usually a late stage. As a result, that limits options for treatment.

That is why Futrell believes it is so important for people to take preventive steps like screenings.

“It takes about 10 seconds and that is it. It’s super easy,” she said.

The screening is a non-contrasted, low-dose radiation CT scan, according to Futrell. She said people lie on a table, and they run you through a big “donut” looking machine that is different from the long tube used for MRIs.

WTVR

She said folks are able to qualify for a yearly screening if they meet a few factors: being between the ages of 50-80, having a total smoke-pack history of 20, not having signs or symptoms of cancer or being a prior smoker that have quit within past 15 years.

Futrell said if the criteria is met insurance will cover 100% of the procedure since it is mandated by the Affordable Care Act.

Health leaders hope by bringing awareness this November it will serve as a reminder to get your yearly check.

WTVR Michelle Futrell, nurse program coordinator for VCU Massey Cancer Center's Lung Cancer Screening Program.

“I want people to know there is a screening for lung cancer and it does make a difference," Futrell said. "The whole purpose of doing the lung cancer scan is to catch it before you are showing symptoms."

The VCU Massey Cancer Center is on track to perform 1200 lung cancer screenings this year. You can call to see if you qualify at 827-5864.