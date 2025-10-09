Luke Combs to make stop in Virginia on upcoming My Kinda Saturday Night Tour

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Country star Luke Combs just announced he's stopping in Virginia on his next tour.

Combs's "My Kinda Saturday Night Tour" stops in Charlottesville on April 4, 2026.

The Grammy award-winner's tour will make 16 stops and Charlottesville is one of just eight showes in the United States.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. Click here for information about the presale.

